Train derails in central Greece, injures two

Photo from tvstar.gr

Two women were lightly injured when a passenger train derailed in central Greece early Friday morning, the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reported.

The train, which was travelling locally from the town of Lianokladi to Stylida, smashed into the wall of a local railway building as it entered the station in Larissa.

Initial reports indicate the train tracks in the station had been changed, thus switching the carriage's direction.



One of the women injured, who also works for Greece’s railway company OSE, was trapped inside the carriage and was rescued by fire service crews.



Both women were hospitalized.



Pictures from the accident showed the train’s smashed front window and debris inside a carriage. It is unclear how many passengers were in the train.