Applications for wildfire aid reach 1,761 in three days

Applications by fire victims to receive compensation for the destruction caused by the deadly blaze that burned through the east coast of Attica on July 23-24 reached 1,761 in three days, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Friday.



The ministry has pledged to support households and businesses affected by the fire by paying out a lump sum of 5,000 euros.



Of those applications, 629 were submitted to the municipality of Rafina-Pikermi, 602 to Marathonas, 364 to Megara and the remaining 166 directly to the ministry.



The deadline for requesting financial aid ends on October 30.