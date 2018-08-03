N17 hitman transferred to agricultural prison amid fears of possible early release

Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted hitman of the disbanded Greek terrorist organization November 17 was transferred on Friday morning from Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison to an "agricultural" prison in Volos, central Greece.

The move was carried out following a decision by a transfers committee overseen by the Justice Ministry.

The Volos jail is an "open" penitentiary in the sense that all convicts are permitted to participate in agricultural work in the area such as fruit picking.

The work can contribute to the reduction of convicts' sentences, meaning that Koufodonas's term could be reduced.

Although the N17 hitman was served several life sentences, Kathimerini understands that he could have the opportunity for release within two years.

Decisions by Greek authorities to grant Koufdonas several furloughs have provoked an angry response from the victims' relatives.

In a post on Twitter, conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis hit out at the government over the decision, noting that it chose to "serve serial killers" at a time that it should be showing solidarity to the victims of last week's fatal wildfires.