The Dowry | Athens | To August 31

The custom of the dowry, which has been largely dispensed with in modern Greece, is showcased in a fascinating exhibition at the Angeliki Hatzimichali Museum of Folk Art and Tradition. Steeped in symbolism, lovingly preserved items handed to newly married couples by the brides’ families on their wedding day, including dresses and wreaths as well as linens, are displayed alongside artworks, dowry agreements and creations inspired by traditional wedding preparations. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Angeliki Hatzimichali Museum of Folk Art and Tradition, 6 Angelikis Hatzimichali, Plaka, tel 210.324.3972