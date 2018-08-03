PM accepts resignation of Citizens' Protection Minister Toskas over Attica fires

The office of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday that it has accepted the resignation of Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas over last week's fatal fires in Attica.

Toskas repeated the offer to resign he made last week as the state of emergency that had been declared has expired, the premier's office said.

His duties are to be assumed by Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, it added.

Toskas had come under heavy pressure to resign over the catastrophic wildfires which killed at least 88 people.