Attica man arrested on child porn charges
Online
Greece’s electronic crime division has arrested a man in Attica on charges of distributing child pornography online.
Police raided his home in Attica on Wednesday after receiving a complaint, and confiscated a laptop, a mobile phone and material relating to child pornography.
The evidence is being examined at the police’s criminal investigations division.
A prosecutor in Athens referred him to an investigative magistrate.