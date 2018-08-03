NEWS |

 
NEWS

Attica man arrested on child porn charges

TAGS: Crime

Greece’s electronic crime division has arrested a man in Attica on charges of distributing child pornography online.

Police raided his home in Attica on Wednesday after receiving a complaint, and confiscated a laptop, a mobile phone and material relating to child pornography.

The evidence is being examined at the police’s criminal investigations division.

A prosecutor in Athens referred him to an investigative magistrate.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 