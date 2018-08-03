Traffic Police report 13 road deaths in July

There were 13 fatalities in 13 accidents on Attica roads last month, the Traffic Police said on Friday.



In the same period, authorities recorded 21 serious accidents, which resulted in 24 serious injuries, as well as 399 less serious accidents which left 507 people with minor injuries.



The causes of most of the accidents were distracted driving, violations of road signposting and failure to wear a seat belt.



The Traffic Police recorded 17,165 violations of the highway code last month.