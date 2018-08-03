Police nab drug guard in Kastoria forest

Greek authorities have arrested an Albanian national who was found guarding almost 130 kilos of hash in a forest in Kastoria, Western Macedonia on Thursday.



The drugs were stashed in 29 packages, hidden inside six travel bags and a sack, and weighed a total of 129 kilos and 970 grams, according to the police’s local drug enforcement unit and cross-border crime-fighting unit which made the arrest.



Police also confiscated a mobile phone.



The 27-year-old suspect, who had entered Greece illegally, will appear before a prosecutor in Kastoria.