A strong finish to the day saw many of the Greek stock market’s blue chips and main indexes end on the day’s high, thanks to a late buying spree that took the benchmark back over the 760-point level on Friday.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 761.69 points, adding 0.76 percent from Thursday’s 755.93 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.37 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.96 percent to 2,023.66 points.



The banks index increased 1.23 percent, driven by Eurobank (up 1.96 percent) and Piraeus (1.73 percent).



In total 50 stocks posted gains, 37 took losses and 31 ended unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 19.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s 18.7 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.57 percent to close at 75.71 points.