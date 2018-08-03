Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in central Greece

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in central Greece on Friday resulted in serious problems in the areas of Lamia and Karpenisi, flooding farmland and submerging roads.

The local fire service was on standby and rescue workers intervened when a couple became trapped in floodwaters near the village of Lygaria after a stream broke its banks. The pair were rescued before the floodwaters swept their car away.

Residents of Lygaria described the weather as unprecedented for this time of year.