Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas’s resignation was necessitated by the scale of the wildfire tragedy and its dreadful management.

Besides, every government looks for an Iphigenia to sacrifice when faced with public rage.

The question is whether Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will finally comprehend just how badly he manages issues of public safety. SYRIZA’s policy, people and laxity are all wrong.

The damage has already been done.

The question is whether decisions will be taken to prevent more damage during the rest of this government’s term, or if party cronyism and ideological obsessions will be allowed to dominate again, which would be very dangerous for the country.