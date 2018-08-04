The Folli Follie case has only just begun, warns QCM head

"The case of Folli Follie has just started, and the truly important developments are yet to come," the head of the QCM fund, Gabriel Grego, has told Kathimerini.

The founder of the fund which revealed its misgivings concerning the Greek luxury jewelry company in a report notes that "the days when firms could mislead investors are now over. At last we will get to find out how much money is missing," he said, adding that, crucially, the case has now been referred to a prosecutor for investigation.

He also said Folli Follie is not the only one to blame, as the firm surveying it should have known what was going on.