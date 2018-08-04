Young Artists Festival | Samos | August 7-14

Organized by the Schwarz Foundation, the 9th Samos Young Artists Festival takes place on the eastern Aegean island from August 7 to 14, with concerts ranging from 17th century Italian Baroque music to Classical, all the way up to contemporary sounds. Curated by pianist Masha Ilyashov and cellist Alexis Karaiskakis-Nastos, the festival features performances by distinguished and up-and-coming artists from Germany, Greece, Georgia, France, Turkey, the US, Russia and China, who will be performing as part of what is a musical journey bridging cultural and national divides. The opening night features Duo Sitkovetsky, comprising Alexander Sitkovetsky on violin and Wu Qian on piano, while the festival will conclude with a recital by Sergey Tanin, winner of the Concours Geza Anda 2018 triennial international piano competition. Other highlights include pianist Maxim Lando and singer Savina Yannatou with the Primavera en Salonico Trio. Concerts take place at the 2,500-year-old Pythagoreion Theater, starting at 8.30 p.m. For more information on the festival, go to www.schwarzfoundation.com.