Vanessa Safavi | Athens | To August 31

Vanessa Safavi, recipient of the 2012 Illy Present/Future Prize, focuses on the female figure, exploring how it is captured in art. In “Turns and Returned,” her third solo exhibition in Athens, the Swiss-Iranian artist presents a series of new wall sculptures and photographic works, in which silicon plays a central role. “It is a material reminiscent of the human skin and evoking the human body,” Safavi says in reference to the material. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.



The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.331.7527, www.thebreedersystem.com