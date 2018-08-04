WHAT’S ON |

 
Vanessa Safavi | Athens | To August 31

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Vanessa Safavi, recipient of the 2012 Illy Present/Future Prize, focuses on the female figure, exploring how it is captured in art. In “Turns and Returned,” her third solo exhibition in Athens, the Swiss-Iranian artist presents a series of new wall sculptures and photographic works, in which silicon plays a central role. “It is a material reminiscent of the human skin and evoking the human body,” Safavi says in reference to the material. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgeio,  tel 210.331.7527, www.thebreedersystem.com

