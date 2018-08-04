Four people drown in Greek seas in one day

Four people drowned in the Greek seas on Friday, the authorities said on Saturday.



Rescue workers pulled a 74-year-old man out of the water off the coast of Zacharo in the Ilia prefecture of the Peloponnese on Friday night.



Unconscious when he was put in an ambulance, the 74-year-old was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.



Another three people were also reported to have drowned in different parts of the country on Friday – two tourists aged 59 and 44, off the coasts of Rhodes and Rethymno respectively, and a 76-year-old Greek man off the island of Salamina.



No details were available about the nationality of the tourists.