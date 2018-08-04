MULTIMEDIA |

 
Skourletis takes over amid criticism over wildfire response

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis speaks during a handover ceremony in Athens on Saturday after being assigned the duties of Nikos Toskas, who resigned as alternate citizens’ protection minister following a public outcry over the handling of the deadly wildfires that ravaged eastern Attica on July 23. In his comments, Skourletis vowed to push ahead with a government crackdown on building without permits, which is seen as having played a role in the high death toll in the fires. "We must look into the long-standing crimes that have been committed," he said adding that the drive against illegal construction and the redesign of civil protection must be combined with an in-depth investigation into the July 23 operation. [Eurokinissi]

