Burn victim of Attica blaze passes away, death toll rises

A 55-year-old woman who was being treated in the intensive care unit of Athens’s Evangelismos hospital for burns suffered in July’s deadly blaze passed away on Saturday night.

Her death raises the number of confirmed fatalities to 89.



Nine more victims of the blaze are in intensive care. A child is being treated in Aghia Sofia hospital in stable condition.



The fire service said the total number includes two unidentified remains of people who have not been sought by relatives.



It was unclear whether other bodies remained unidentified.



The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.