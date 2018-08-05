Greek communists condemn Maduro ‘assassination’ attempt

Greece’s Communist Party (KKE) has condemned an apparent assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

A statement said the party condemns the attack and “any outside interference in Venezuela’s domestic affairs.”

KKE said the incident was the result of “the growing aggression of the local oligarchy’s reactionary forces that enjoy the provocative support of the US, the EU and other imperialist powers.”

Greece’s communists expressed their solidarity with Venezuela’s working class and the poor social strata.



Venezuela officials said drones loaded with explosives flew towards the president while he was speaking at a military parade in Caracas on Saturday.



In an address to the nation hours after the attack, Maduro blamed far right rivals, neighboring Colombia and Florida-based financiers.



Some foreign observers have voiced skepticism about the official account of events.