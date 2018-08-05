Greek gov’t looking to change heads of police, fire service

Greece’s leftist-led government is looking to replace the heads of the Hellenic Police and the Fire Service following the public outcry over the handling of the deadly wildfires that ravaged eastern Attica on July 23, reports said Sunday.



According to the same reports, an announcement is expected after the country’s decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense, KYSEA, convenes later Sunday or Monday morning.



On Friday, alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas resigned, in a move that New Democracy opposition said came too late to appease the public. His duties were assigned to Panos Skourletis, the country’s interior minister.



An 85-year-old man who was being treated at the intensive care unit of Athens’s Evangelismos hospital for burns suffered in the blaze died Sunday raising the toll to 90.