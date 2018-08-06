Sakkari defeated in first WTA final

After an outstanding performance in her first WTA final, unseeded Maria Sakkari of Greece was defeated by Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu at the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Romanian steamrolled the 23-year-old Sakkari, winning 6-1, 6-0 to win the inaugural Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, and become the sixth first-time winner on the tour this year.

Buzarnescu won the first five games of the match in less than 20 minutes. Sakkari won the sixth game to slow down the freight train, but that would be the only game she would win. The Romanian lost only 19 points on serve in a match that lasted only 73 minutes.

Following her performance in San Jose, Sakkari climbed from No. 49 to No. 31 in the world ranking, which will be officially announced Monday, the highest placement in her career so far. [Reuters}