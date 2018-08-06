Drowning claims life of migrant on Chios

A 30-year-old man drowned while swimming in Chios on Sunday.

The man, a migrant on the Aegean island, was swimming with friends in the Zyfia reservoir, which has become a popular bathing spot for refugees and migrants due to the high temperatures of recent days. While the man’s companions returned to shore, he remained behind and drowned at a depth of 2.5 meters.

Alerted to the incident on Sunday evening, police brought in a diver in an attempt to locate the missing man, who was pronounced dead upon recovery. [AMNA]