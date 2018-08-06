Another November 17 convict transferred from Korydallos

A convicted November 17 killer has been transferred from the high-security Korydallos Prison in Athens, a week after a fellow member of the group was moved to an agricultural prison.

On Monday, Christodoulos Xiros was transferred to a Halkida prison on the island of Evia.

Xiros, who received six life sentences for his involvement in November 17, was found guilty in 2003 of taking part in 33 of the group’s attacks, including six murders.

According to Ministry of Justice sources, the transfer took place in the wider context of turning the overcrowded Korydallos prison into a jail for defendants awaiting trial. Last week, a similar argument was advanced by the government following the transfer of Dimitris Koufodinas from Korydallos to an “agricultural” prison in Volos, central Greece.

The decisions by the Greek authorities to transfer Koufodinas has provoked an angry response from victims’ relatives, the main opposition party and the US and Turkish governments.

In 2014, Xiros went on the run, when he failed to return to Korydallos after being released on furlough. He was apprehended a year later.

The November 17 group killed 23 people, among them US, British and Turkish diplomats, before being dismantled in 2002.