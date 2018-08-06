Zakynthos: police seize 300 liters of liquor

Authorities on the island of Zakynthos have confiscated 300 litres of liquor, which they say posed a public health threat.

The alcohol was destined for restaurants and bars across the island. Local media said the spirits were bottled in 60 5-litre plastic containers, which were labelled as "vodka," gin," "rum" and other drinks.

Police on the Ionian island described the seizure as “a significant and effective move against the smuggling and adulteration of drinks”.

Samples from the confiscated goods have been sent for analysis.

The news of the find comes after British media reports said a group of 17 Britons aged 17-18 were hospitalised on the island after drinking bootlegged drinks laced with methanol.