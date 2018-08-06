ND accuses gov't of wildfire deaths cover-up

The government is engaged in a “systematic operation to cover up” last month’s devastating fires in Attica by failing to publish the names of the victims, the main opposition party said on Monday.

“Fourteen days have passed since the national tragedy. Ninety-one people lost their lives. Yet, the government has not yet published a list of the names of the dead,” New Democracy deputy spokesman Nikos Romanos said.

He added that “the systematic operation to cover up cannot hide [the government's] incompetence and cynicism.”