In Blue | Limnos | August 7-24

The Ochra Blue art center on the island of Limnos launches a group exhibition titled “In Blue” on Tuesday, August 7, featuring works which explore the symbolic dimensions water. Participating artists include Lefteris Veletzas, Chryssa Verghi, Yiorgos Depollas, Lizzie Calligas, Christos Dimitriou, Georgios Katsagelos, Christos Kecheyioglou, Nikos Kokkalis, Andreas Kontellis, Sotiris Lioukras, Olga Mitseli, Irene Mnatsakanian, Zisos Bliatkas, Nikolas Bliatkas, Eva Stafani and Nikos Hatzismalis. The exhibition is co-curated by Syrago Tsiara, director at the Thessaloniki Contemporary Art Center, and Zoi Godosi, assistant professor at the University of West Macedonia’s Fine and Applied Arts Department. Opening hours are from 7 to 10.30 p.m. daily.

Ochra Blue, 8 P. Kyda, Myrina, tel 22540.26264