Russia summons Greek ambassador in Moscow over diplomatic row
Online
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Greece's ambassador in Moscow to inform him of Russia's response to "unfriendly actions" taken by Athens in July amid a diplomatic row between the countries, the ministry said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Greece's ambassador in Moscow to inform him of Russia's response to "unfriendly actions" taken by Athens in July amid a diplomatic row between the countries, the ministry said.
Athens last month expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal that would allow the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO. [Reuters]