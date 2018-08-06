Attica police smash adoption ring

Greek police said on Monday that they had smashed a ring believed to have been selling babies to couples, arresting nine foreign nationals suspected of being members of the racket during a police operation in Attica at the end of last week.



The suspects are three men, aged 32, 39 and 41, and six women, aged between 29 and 40.



Two police officers from Halkida, posing as a couple interested in buying a baby, met with a 40-year-old woman who appears to have acted as the ring’s intermediary in the sales.



The undercover police officers were offered a 4-day-old infant for the sum of 18,000 euros and were led to an apartment where the other eight gang members were located, police source said.



The 39-year-old man is believed to be the ringleader and is known to authorities from previous crimes.



All suspects were led before the prosecutor.