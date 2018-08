Athens is among 12 cities short-listed for the European Capital of Innovation Award, an annual prize awarded to the European city that is best able to demonstrate its ability to harness innovation to improve the lives of its citizens.



The other 11 finalists are Aarhus, Antwerp, Bristol, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Leuven, Lisbon, Madrid, Toulouse, Umea and Vienna.



Finalists are to present their innovation strategies in Brussels on October 10 and the winner will be announced in Lisbon on November 6 by Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas.



The winner will receive 1 million euros, with 100,000 euros going to each of the five runners-up.



Commenting on Athens’s nomination, Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said that “dynamic social groups” had contributed with innovative ideas such as the renovation of derelict buildings to improve the lives of citizens during Greece’s economic recovery.