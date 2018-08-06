Papoutsanis sales rise 19.8 percent in H1

Papoutsanis ABEE, a maker of personal hygiene products, on Friday reported a 19.8 percent increase in its first-half sales to 12 million euros, from 10 million euros in the corresponding period last year.



The company attributed this performance to exports growth, the promotion of branded products in the US market, and the development of the hotel product category.



Exports grew by 32 percent to 4.9 million euros, or 41 percent of total turnover.