Westnet completes purchase of Sunlight batteries

Sunlight Systems on Friday announced it had completed the sale of the consumer battery branch of its business to Westnet Distribution SA, a member of Olympia Group which is active in the sale of technology products, for 5.36 million euros.



In a press release, Sunlight Systems said PriceWaterhouseCoopers completed the evaluation report.



The consumer battery branch of the business generated annual turnover of 10.1 million euros in 2017, while results showed a pre-tax and interest loss of 39,000 euros.



The transaction is expected to improve Sunlight Systems’ net position by 1.2 million euros.