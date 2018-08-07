High fire alert for many parts of the country

Attica, the northeastern Peloponnese, Evia, the Aegean islands and much of Crete remain at high risk of fire on Tuesday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has announced.

Issuing its third highest fire alert, the Interior Ministry’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection instructed all state services, as well as municipal and regional authorities, to be on alert.

The secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any activities that could cause a fire, such as burning dry grass and branches, throwing cigarettes, cooking barbeques or using machinery that produces sparks. In the event of a fire, citizens are requested to immediately inform the fire service by calling 199.

After the deadly blaze that killed at least 91 people in east Attica last month, authorities are keen to alert the public through the media on how to prevent and deal with fires.

The weather on Tuesday will be hot weather throughout the country, with some local clouds during the warmer hours of the day in continental Greece and a slightly stronger northerly wind in the Aegean. Some rainfall or showers can be expected in mountainous areas of the northwest.

Temperate will vary from 15 to 31 degrees Celsius in Western Macedonia, 18 to 36 in Northern Greece, 18 to 37 degrees in Central Greece, 19 to 35 degrees in Epirus from, 20 to 34 degrees in the Ionian Islands, 19 to 34 degrees in Western Greece and the Peloponnese, 19 to 35 in the of the mainland, 22 to 31 degrees in Sporades, Cyclades and northern Crete, while the eastern Aegean Islands, the Dodecanese and southern Crete will see maximum temperatures of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Athens will range from 26 to 34 degrees.