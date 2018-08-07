Classical Festival | Molyvos | August 8-19

The 4th Molyvos International Music Festival returns to Lesvos to celebrate world-class classical music. The general theme of this year’s festival is the concept of genesis, say Danae and Kiveli Doerken, MIMF's artistic directors, who have invited 27 gifted and award-winning soloists from around the world to present collaborations devised especially for the festival. Performances will primarily take place in the scenic traditional village of Molyvos, as well as in other parts of the island. There will also be a conference, titled “Genesis: From Theology to the Aesthetic Creative Art,” on August 16. For more information, visit www.molyvosfestival.com.