The Labor Ministry is expected to issue a decision next month to write off disputed debts toward the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and the Unified Supplementary Insurance and One-Off Benefits Fund (ETEAP).



The move is aimed at shortening the list of such debts by weeding out those that have been unfairly imposed.



Sources say the ministry has already instructed the Center for the Collection of Social Security Arrears (KEAO) to freeze planned debt collections from tens of thousands of people who are believed to have been saddled with debts unfairly.