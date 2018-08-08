OASA cutting number of ticket issuing offices

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) is reducing the number of ticket issuing booths operating at the capital’s metro stations. Only 20 out of 65 stations now have ticket offices. The decision, which is officially attributed to the introduction of the electronic ticketing system, has become a headache for commuters as certain categories of tickets cannot be purchased at the new machines. Meanwhile, authorities have transferred ticket dispensers previously located at tram stops to metro stations to meet increased demand. [Eurokinissi]