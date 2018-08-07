Suspected members of Kalamata heroin gang arrested

Police in the town of Kalamata, southern Greece, on Tuesday arrested five suspected members of a drug-trafficking gang active in Messinia and Attica.



Authorities believe the gang has sold at least 12 kilos of heroin since March.



The suspects, aged between 33 and 60, used numerous cell phones registered in the names of third country nationals to cover up their illegal activities and mislead law enforcement.



Raids on suspects’ homes, warehouses and cars turned up some 1.5 kilos of heroin, 328 grams of cannabis and four precision scales.



The five will appear before a misdemeanors prosecutor in Kalamata.