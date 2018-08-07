AHEPA announces post-fire aid program

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), the largest Greek-American organization in the United States, on Tuesday announced an action plan to help in the recovery effort following the devastating Attica wildfires last month.



The plan includes raising donations, mobilizing AHEPA members in Greece to assess the situation and offer assistance, flying burn victims to the US for surgery, purchasing parts for firetrucks, and coordinating volunteer doctors to go to Greece, among other actions.