Composer Mikis Theodorakis leaves hospital
Veteran composer and leftist Mikis Theodorakis was discharged from an Athens hospital on Tuesday after medics deemed that his health had stabilized following heart problems last week for which he was admitted on Thursday.
Theodorakis, 93, was put in the intensive care unit for 24 hours, and stayed in the hospital as a preventive measure for another three days after his condition improved.