Teenager dies after falling from height into the sea

A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital from injuries sustained after falling from a height into the sea near Hania in Crete.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Seitan Limani, a rocky cove on the Akrotiri peninsular that is popular with bathers.

According to the coast guard, the boy, who lived in Hania, fell from a height into the sea in circumstances that remain unclear. Firefighters were called to the scene to recover the teenager.

He was transferred by speed boat to Marathi and then by ambulance to Hania general hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.