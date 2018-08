Photo via ekriti.gr.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out in the engine on a bus carrying Italian tourists in Crete.

Local media report that all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle, which was destroyed in the blaze.

The alarm was sounded shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday as the bus was approaching the small town of Neapoli, in Lasithi prefecture.

Ten firefighters and three tenders tackled the fire.