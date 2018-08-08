Prosecutors receive details of 92 fire victims

A list of the 92 victims – including two unidentified persons – of last month’s deadly blazes on the outskirts of Attica has been forwarded by forensic investigators to prosecutors in Athens as part of the investigation into the disaster.

The information will assist prosecutors in calling relatives of the dead and other survivors of the inferno to give evidence.

DNA samples have been taken from the two unidentified remains but no relatives have come forward. The 92nd victim of the fires was an 85-year-old man, who died yesterday at the 251 Air Force General Hospital in Athens. bringing to a total of nine the number of vicims of the blaze who died in hospital.

Prosecutors have already heard testimony from 25 officials, including the current and previous fire chiefs, involved in responding to the disaster, and are expected to call five more.

Meanwhile, the authorities have received 3,130 applications from people and businesses for financial assistance pledged by the government in the wake of the disaster.

Individuals are to receive a lump sum of 5,000 euros while businesses will be awarded 8,000 euros. The Municipality of Rafina has pledged an additional 587 euros to each fire victim. As of Tuesday, 1.95 million euros had been paid out to 426 citizens and the sum of 184,000 euros to 27 companies.

Survivors have also been receiving assistance from the mobile support unit provided by the Municipality of Athens. A team of nine psychologists and social workers have already met with 50 families who lost loved ones in the disaster.