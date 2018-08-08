The Frogs | Epidaurus | August 10 & 11

First presented in 405 BC, Aristophanes’ comedy “The Frogs,” which tells the story of the god Dionysus, who, despairing of the state of Athens’s tragedians, travels to the underworld to bring the playwright Euripides back from the dead, will be staged at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 10 and 11, starting at 9 p.m. The play is directed by Kostas Filippoglou and stars Lakis Lazopoulos, Sofia Filippidou, Dimitris Piatas and Antonis Kafetzopoulos. In Greek with English surtitles. For information about tickets and how to get there, visit greekfestival.gr. The production is set to go on tour at theaters around Athens afterward.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, tel 27530.22026