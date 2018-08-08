Parliament budget office cautions against relaxing fiscal rules

Greece will have to maintain a prudent economic policy after the country exits its third bailout later in August, the Greek parliament's budget office said in its quarterly report published on Wednesday.

The budget office, whose role is largely advisory, says the government should not send messages that could be interpreted by markets as a shift in fiscal direction.



“The first months following the completion of the program will be particularly challenging for the government, as it has to signal its intentions which will in turn determine the credibility of economic policy and the level of market yields,” the report on the second quarter of the year said.



“Consequently, it is critical that the risks stemming from political pressures for fiscal expansion and for slowing down the implementation of reforms should be kept to a minimum.”



Concerning fiscal policy, the report notes that the fiscal targets from 2018 up to 2022 are twice as high as last year, and that these targets are set in terms of primary surpluses and are therefore unaffected by the relaxation of gross financing needs secured by the debt-relief measures.



Asked about the much-debated new pension cuts which have already been approved by the Greek parliament and will kick in as of 2019, the head of the parliament's budget office, Frangiskos Koutentakis, said their reduction is not necessary fiscally, but "politically" there is an agreement with Greece's lenders on the issue.



As for Greece's new foray in the markets, the budget office said bond issues should be “well-designed and careful,” given the fact that there are no urgent financing needs that require hasty moves.



The report said the most important development in the year is the debt relief agreement reached at the Eurogroup meeting of June 22.



However, the agreement reached at the Eurogroup "contains an element of uncertainty regarding the long-term sustainability of debt," since it explicitly provides that additional measures will be taken, if necessary, after 2032, it said.

The debt sustainability analysis contained in the recent report by the International Monetary Fund finds the Greek debt sustainable until 2038 in the baseline scenario, a rather prolonged medium-term horizon of twenty years.



“However, the long-term doubts expressed in the IMF report may negatively affect markets and delay the upgrading of Greek sovereign debt by rating agencies,” it added.