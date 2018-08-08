Mosquito control measures to be carried out in northern Attica
Online
Authorities have announced the next areas for mosquito spraying in the wider Athens area.
Authorities have announced the next areas for mosquito spraying in the wider Athens area.
Spraying will be conducted from August 13-20 in 12 municipalities in northern Attica: Halandri, Aghia Paraskevi, Holargos/Papagou, Nea Ionia, Pendeli, Maroussi, Vrilissia, Kifissia, Pefki/Lykovrissi, Psychico/Filothei, Iraklio and Metamorphosi.
A total of 43 cases of West Nile virus have been reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) throughout Greece so far this year.