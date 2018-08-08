Experts helping authorities to create flood warning system

Attica regional authorities are working with experts at the the University of Athens, the National Technical University of Athens and the National Observatory to create an early warning system for floods, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou said on Wednesday.



The system would be a first for Europe, Dourou claimed following talks with Christos Zerefos, president of the National Observatory in Athens, and Efthymios Lekkas, the head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization.



The talks focused on the need for a new framework for tackling natural disasters and improving the response of local government.



“We have to act, take immediate measures and not just seek to make an impression,” Dourou said.



Zerefos underlined the need for “[disaster] prevention and adaptation to the future in a context of climate change.”