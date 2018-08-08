ATHEX benchmark posts drop after system glitch

Greek stocks retreated on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) on Wednesday, while turnover was particularly low following a technical glitch.



ATHEX trading was temporarily suspended from 12.45 to 1.40 p.m. due to a general technical problem that affected the price data feed subsystem.



The ATHEX general index ended at 758.04 points, down 0.43 percent from Tuesday’s 761.29 points.



Turnover came to just 14.42 million euros.



The large-cap index gave up 0.44 percent while mid-caps increased 0.48 percent.



Blue chip gainers included OPAP gaming company (up 0.84 percent), Eurobank (0.59 percent), Aegean Airlines (0.48 percent) and OTE (0.36), while losses were registered by Fourlis (down 2.72 percent), National Bank (2.26 percent), HELEX (2.17 percent), Grivalia Properties (1.27 percent) and Public Power Corporation (1.17 percent).



Among market sectors, travel and telecommunications rose 0.89 percent and 0.36 percent respectively, while financial services and raw materials lost 1.75 percent and 1.50 percent respectively.