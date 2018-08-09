You cannot possibly expect to set up a solid and efficient mechanism for civil protection when you appoint unqualified party officials to key positions in this agency.

Perfect as the government’s plans to overhaul the system may seem on paper, such agencies must be designed and run by the country’s top staff.

The SYRIZA-led government’s reaction in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged the seaside resort of Mati, east of Athens, last month has been a major disappointment.



So far, the government’s appointments indicate that it is incapable of transcending partisan divisions and other ideological obsessions.

Instead of appointing the right people for the job, the leftist administration prefers to stick with its own boys.