Mitsotakis: Government wanted to shift blame for deadly blaze

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government of attempting to blame others for the wildfire that killed at least 92 people and injured scores in east Attica in July.

“Instead of bowing their heads ... all they cared about was raising their finger, blaming others – those who own illegal buildings, citizens, even the dead,” he said in an interview with Athens Voice magazine.



“They wanted to say 'we are not to blame for anything,' because all these are problems of the last 40 years.”

He said the government has still not published an official list of the dead, an act that would allow their families to mourn. “It's deeply offensive, you know, to the memory of the dead.”

Asked about his criteria in selecting the head of Civil Protection, the leader of New Democracy said the person would need to have proven experience, technocratic knowledge and be able to take responsibility and difficult decisions in a moment of crisis.

Mitsotakis reiterated his call for elections, saying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should announce it on August 20, the date Greece is scheduled to exit its third bailout program.