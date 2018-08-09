West Nile virus claims 2 lives

Health officials have confirmed two West Nile virus-related deaths. Both victims were octogenarian residents of western Attica.

Since the start of the summer season, 55 cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been reported in Greece by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Twelve of those people are being treated in hospital as the virus had affected their central nervous system. Four are in intensive care.

In a statement Wednesday, Greece’s Union of Municipalities and Communities (KEDE) attacked the Attica Regional Authority for failing to launch comprehensive mosquito control measures in time for the breeding season.