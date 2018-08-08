SPORTS |

 
Miltiadis Tentoglou wins gold in European Championship long-jump

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's long jump final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. [Matthias Schrader/AP]

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old won with a leap of 8.25m. Germany's Fabian Heinle came second with 8.13, beating Ukraine's Serhii Nykyforov.

 

