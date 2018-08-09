High-risk fire alert for Attica and other regions remains

A high-risk fire warning remains in place for a second day for Attica, parts of Central Greece, much of Evia as well as the northern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

Issuing its second highest fire alert for some regions, the Interior Ministry’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection instructed all state services, as well as municipal and regional authorities, to be on high alert. The secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any activities that could cause a fire, such as burning dry grass and branches, throwing cigarettes, cooking barbeques or using machinery that produces sparks.

In the event of a fire, citizens are requested to immediately inform the fire service by calling 199.

Last month, fires killed 92 people in eastern Attica.